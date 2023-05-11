Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Delegation Visit Girne Mayor

Hatay Metropolitan Municipality Deputy Mayor Adnan Özkaya and HBB Transportation Planning Branch Manager Hayriye Gökçe Gök paid a visit to Girne Mayor Murat Şenkul. During the visit, which took place on the occasion of the resumption of HADO sailings now between Tasucu and Girne, views were exchanged in order to increase the cultural and economic cooperation of the two sister cities.

Özkaya and Gök thanked Girne Municipality and Girne City on behalf of Hatay for the dedication and solidarity shown in the earthquake disaster that took place in Turkey on February 6 2023 which inflicted great losses in Hatay.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

