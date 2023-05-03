DUO LAMENTE at 18th International Bellapais Spring Music Fest

By Heidi Trautmann….

On 28 April 2023 – DUO LAMENTE performed Baroque music with countertenor Kaan Buldular and Hande Cangökçe on the archlute; when we were transferred to the 17th century in the dimly lit Bellapais music hall but with candlelight on the stage.

The programme was composed from the rich repertoire of the Duo Lamente for countertenor and archlute, read the introduction I have attached. I found a YouTube link with the first musical piece on the programme which you can watch below and the recording is very good. In those days of the Baroque era themes in the arts were enjoyment of life, mythology, and religion, still lives and landscapes, everything that challenges the human senses up to the deep feelings about death.

It was an absolutely moving evening with the high professionalism of the artists, actually, I would have liked to see Kaan Buldular in a red velvet costume of the 17th century to fit the illusions he created with his beautiful voice. Hande Cangökçe was the perfect image of a great Baroque lady musician with the archlute on her lap playing this precious instrument from days long gone by. You can now enjoy them via the recording

