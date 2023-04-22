Presidential book launch of “A Cry for Justice”

Introduction by Chris Elliott….

What better way to finish the week than on a high and for me it was the opportunity to visit the TRNC Presidential Palace in Lefkosa and be with many other people to witness the launch of President Ersin Tatar’s authorized biography written by Jennifer Vardy and this event was described by Ralph Kratzer of The Foreign Residents in the TRNC – TFR as follows:

“TFR Committee members and representatives of other NGOs like ATA, BRS and HEARTBEAT, attended a reception in the garden of the presidential residence in Lefkosa for the book launch of President Tatar´s biography “A Cry for Justice”.

The book author Jennifer Vardy and President Ersin Tatar held speeches about the making of the book and the vision of a future Cyprus as equal parties side by side with the Greek Cypriots…

We are delighted to have received pictures from TFR and the TRNC Presidency office together with a video clip we are showing below in our video which also shows the wonderful experience for everyone that was present on this occasion.

Jennifer Vardy with President Tatar Group picture of some of the guests

