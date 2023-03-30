March 31, 2023

TRNC President Ersin Tatar, who is holding contacts in London, attended the ‘Freedom and Fairness for Northern Cyprus Campaign’ reception.  The reception held in Westminster, London was attended by Members of Parliament and the House of Lords, academics, think tank groups, lawyers, politicians, diplomats, members of the business community, representatives from various NGO’s, the media, and the special guests.   In a conversation with British parliamentarians and lords at the reception, President Tatar briefed the new policy on the basis of two equal states put forward by the Turkish Cypriot side and emphasised that the Turkish Cypriot people now want justice.  The President expressed their support for the campaign and said, “We are equal partners in Cyprus and also equal co-founders in the Republic of Cyprus. We have been keeping the Turkish Cypriot presence alive in Cyprus since the Ottoman period.”  Source: TRNC Public Information Office
  

Assault by Greek Cypriots on Tatar's convoy in UK

TRNC President Ersin Tatar meets British journalists

President Tatar attends 'Freedom and Fairness for Northern Cyprus Campaign' reception

