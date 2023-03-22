Girne Municipality Library Week Reading Event

As part of the Girne Municipality Library Week activities, a nature book/coffee-music event has been organised in the Nature Park Project Area on April 1-2, 2023.

The Creative Fairy Tale Workshop, which will be held between 12:30 and 13:30 for children, comes to life between 14:00 and 15:00 for adults. In addition to the Creative Fairy Tale Workshop, the event, which will include activities such as free book exchange and book donation, will be held between 10:00 and 17:00.

It was announced that those who want to get more detailed information about the event, where everyone who wants to enjoy books and coffee accompanied by music all day long, can apply to the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

