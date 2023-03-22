March 22, 2023

As part of the Girne Municipality Library Week activities, a nature book/coffee-music event has been organised in the Nature Park Project Area on April 1-2, 2023.   

The Creative Fairy Tale Workshop, which will be held between 12:30 and 13:30 for children, comes to life between 14:00 and 15:00 for adults. In addition to the Creative Fairy Tale Workshop, the event, which will include activities such as free book exchange and book donation, will be held between 10:00 and 17:00. 

It was announced that those who want to get more detailed information about the event, where everyone who wants to enjoy books and coffee accompanied by music all day long, can apply to the Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch.

 Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

 

If you like CyprusScene news and reviews your support will be much appreciated by buying a coffee
Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Spring Concert for the Elderly on 20th March, 2023

Spring Concert for the Elderly on 20th March, 2023

March 22, 2023
The Tatlisu Belediye Herb and Culture Festival

The Tatlisu Belediye Herb and Culture Festival

March 20, 2023

You may have missed

Spring Concert for the Elderly on 20th March, 2023

Spring Concert for the Elderly on 20th March, 2023

March 22, 2023
Girne Municipality Library Week Reading Event

Girne Municipality Library Week Reading Event

March 22, 2023
KAPLICA STORM HITS ISKELE

KAPLICA STORM HITS ISKELE

March 22, 2023
The Tatlisu Belediye Herb and Culture Festival

The Tatlisu Belediye Herb and Culture Festival

March 20, 2023
Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu: “TRNC will be admitted as a member”

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu: “TRNC will be admitted as a member”

March 20, 2023
President Tatar: “ TRNC’s attendance at OTS Summit is very meaningful”

President Tatar: “ TRNC’s attendance at OTS Summit is very meaningful”

March 20, 2023
Translate » to your language
%d bloggers like this: