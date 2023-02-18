Mayor Şenkul, Discusses Earthquake Relief With Girne’s Muhtars.

February 18, 2023

Mayor of Girne, Murat Şenkul, met with the Muhtars of Girne region to discuss the issues of aid to be provided to the earthquake victims who experienced forced migration to the Girne Region after the major earthquake disaster in Turkey. The issue of what courses of action to follow was discussed. 

At the meeting, it was agreed, as a first step, to establish an organization for the aid to be provided and to compile the necessary data for another meeting to be held in the following days.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

