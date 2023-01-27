BRT Vox Pop meet the All Star Lambousa Archers
By Chris Elliott….
How time flies when you are having fun they say and for me it has been running CyprusScene.com and publishing its website articles, online e-newspaper, podcasts and weekly video reviews and not forgetting being with the Lambousa Archers and striving to learn and perfect the art of shooting a recurve bow and hit the target..
My friend Engin Dervish noticed what I was doing through my Facebook posts and as a Bayrak Radio and TV producer, director and presenter he came some months ago to record an interview with the Lambousa Archers and I am delighted that I have been given a copy of his TV interview which we are showing here courtesy of BRTK.
To learn more of BRT click below:
Bayrak International English Radio Facebook page.
BRT TV News Facebook page with Turkish and English daily news