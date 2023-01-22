Controversial Penalty Knocks Esentepe Out of The Cup

By Richard Beale….

A 79th minute controversial penalty converted by MUHAMMET NAZİK resulted in Esentepe being knocked out the Kıbrıs Cup 1st Round. What was more a “bitter pill” to swallow as minutes after Esentepe had what looked like a more blatant penalty appeal turned down..

Result : KÜÇÜK KAYMAKLI TSK 1 ESENTEPE KKSK 0

Saturday January 21, 2023 : Northernland Kibris Cup 1st Round : Lefkoşa Hüseyin Ruso Stadium

Esentepe’s appalling record in the Kıbıs Cup continued another 1st Round exit , another defeat by a Super League team in a Lefkoşa stadium.

Esentepe can feel quite rightly justified being a little “miffed” knocked out with a very harsh penalty. Esentepe gave a good account of themselves having the better 30 minutes of the first half, Kaymaklı rallied and finished the half strongly. In the second half Kaymalklı were the better team, but Esentepe doggedly battled on and it took something controversial to separate the teams.

Esentepe were weakened by the loss of top scorer Deniz Kibar , who will be missing for a minimum of a month with a hamstring injury. Goalkeeper Tuğrul was also absent suffering a thumb injury and was replaced by young teenager 19year old Osman Erdoğan.

Around 30 “of the usual suspects” made the journey from Esentepe to cheer their team on, with around 100 spectators for the home team, a reasonable crowd for a cup tie – and it was FREE to get in !

Esentepe included in their line up MELİH NİSANÇI a 28 year old forward from Turkey who showed some nice touches and worked hard especially in the second half when he often ploughed a lone furrow up front.

Both goalkeepers had little to do throughout the match, though Kaymaklı had the better chances that went either wide or over the goal.

Esentepe young teenage defender DEVRAN GÜNEŞ had an outstanding game in central defence, strong in his challenges, reading the game well, he certainly will be the target of big Super League clubs in the summer.

TUĞA KILIÇ Esentepe defensive midfielder player ran himself into the ground in another good performances. EMRE MUTLU was again an all action in midfield.

Kaymaklı greater fitness being a Super League team told in the second half but Esentepe doggedly stuck to their task. Kaymaklı might be in the 2nd round but they certainly knew they had been in a battle.

The match was really decided on 2 controversial moments a penalty given to Kaymaklı and a penally turned down against Esentepe.

Kaymaklı penalty was awarded in the 79th miniute when a cross from the left, struck Esentepe replacement defender Şenol on the arm. Şenol at the time had turned his back on the cross, his arms were clasped together in defensive style behind his back. Yes the ball struck his elbow, but Şenol with his backed turned had no idea or could do anything .

The penalty was converted by MUHAMMET NAZİK.

I had the perfect spot to observe the incident , I was the VAR !, Şenol could do nothing about the ball hitting his arm his back was turned he had no idea where the ball was.

I did not have the “perfect” spot to observe Esentepe appeals for a penalty minutes later all I observed was the ball did strike the hand of a Kaymaklı defender who was facing the ball – but no penalty was given by referee Turgay Misk. Talking to Esentepe players after the match they were convinced it was a penalty more obvious than the Kaymaklı penalty.

In the closing minutes both sides had good chances in the 89th minute Kaymaklı Nigerian forward Obada bored down on goal, Osmond the Esentepe keeper forced him wide resulting in the forward hitting the outside of the left hand post.

Esentepe in injury time had a good chance when Kaymaklı keeper Raif bravely dived at the feet of Emre to block a good range effort..

ESENTEPE TEAM: Osmond (gk) ; Mahmut, DEVRAN, Nersin © (Şenol 51), Emek : Salih (Kağan 46), Emre, , Tuğra (Şahin 84 ), Ege Can (Mustafa 75); Semih (Ilyas 46), Melih.

ESENTEPE replacements not used : Ulaş (gk), Hüseyin, Okan.

KUCUK KAYMAKLI: Raif ( GK, C), Bahadır, Sena, Mehmet Göçmen, Hasa (Yağış 65) Ibrahim, MUHAMMET,( Alpay 90)Tuğrul (Hasan 65)Ahmet, Arda (Mehmet Öztürk 86) Obada.

Yellow cards — Ibrahim, Muhammet, Tuğrul (K Kaymaklı) — Ege Can, Kağan )Esentepe)

Referee — Turgay Misk — most of the game ok , but in my opinion got the penalty decisions wrong.

Like this: Like Loading...