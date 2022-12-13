Esentepe Score Two Penalties but pay the “Penalty”

By Richard Beale….

Having dominated the match for 75 minutes, leading comfortably with two penalties from Deniz, Esentepe let 3 points slip from their grasp as lowly Dörtyol staged a storming finish.

Details: DÖRTYOL SK 2 ESENTEPE KKSK 2

Sunday December 11th, 2022: AKSA League 1: Adem Nural Stadium.

Weather : cloudy with a slight. breeze.

6 intrepid explorers made the 45-minute journey from Esentepe to Dörtyol, where we enjoyed a pre match Pide and Efes Beer at the ALEV AĞACI Restaurant and thank you ZAFER for looking after us.

Despite Esentepe and Dörtyol being soccer mad villages a very disappointing crowd were present at the Adem Nural Stadium. In the past I have seen this stadium, packed to the rafters, with noisy and enthusiastic supporters. However, this season the atmosphere is not there and Dörtyol, 3rd from bottom is struggling as a team, no money, no sponsors, they have lost the majority of the team and must rely on untried youngsters.

On Dörtyol artificial surface Esentepe started brightly with Devran up for a corner after 5 minutes shooting just wide.

Esentepe had a great chance in the 11th minute, when Deniz was brought down right on the edge of the box in a very dangerous position. Semih free kick beat the wall but not goalkeeper Ahmet who managed to beat the ball away.

Esentepe continued to press, Deniz looked full of running and right back Mustafa Söyturk was always available to overlap.

Dursun took an out swinging corner in the 25th minute which was headed over by Devran.

Devran in defence lost possession of the ball on the left, letting in Yaşar but Tuğrul in the Esentepe goal made a good diving stop.

Esentepe’s pressure eventually paid off when a superb through by Ege Can sent Deniz through on goal, attempting to round keeper Ahmet he was sent tumbling to the floor and a penalty was correctly awarded. DENİZ KIBAR picked himself off the floor to convert the penalty in the 32nd minute. 0-1

It should have been 2-0 in the 39th minute when a great through ball from Dursun found Deniz who shot over the bar.

Another chance for Deniz when a great lay off by Salih, saw Esentepe’s leading goal scorer through again but keeper Ahmet was equal to the effort pushing the shot away for a corner.

Esentepe were finishing the half strongly with left back Dursun and left wing forward Ege Can very prominent .

Deniz was through again shortly before the break, another Dursun through ball saw keeper Ahmet bravely dive at the forwards feet.

Deniz could have had a first half hat trick as his confidence, speed and skill looked like he would score at any time.

Dörtyol keeper Ahmet Vatanseven kept his side in the game making some good saves it could easily be 4 or 5 -0.

HALF TIME SCORE : 0-1

DENİZ KIBAR penalty beats AHMET 0-1 DENİZ KIBAR scores his second penalty.

Esentepe increased their lead in the 52nd minute through another penalty after Mustafa Ali handled a Ege Can knockdown. DENİZ KIBAR for second time converted the penalty, sending the keeper the wrong way, to get into double figures for the season. 0-2.

Deniz continued to be a thorn in the side of the Dörtyol defence and he should have completed his hat trick in the 65th minute shooting wide after a good build up.

Esentepe Coach Davut Kansu, maybe thinking the game was won, and with the visit next Saturday of leaders Karşıyaka, took off influential players Emre and Deniz (both players are on 3 yellow cards), this proved to be turning point of the game.

The match had become scrappy, no flow to the game, lots of stoppages and bookings, with Esentepe employing a 4-5-1 system, Dörtyol saw their chance and took advantage of it.

In the 75th minute poor defending by Esentepe allowed a cross to the far post where AYBERK PAYAŞ was waiting to score. 1-2

Dörtyol were getting on top now their small band of supporters, could see hope and were urging their team on and they responded launching some good attacks.

A fantastic special goal from YAŞAR BAŞKAYA who launched a 25-yard screamer into the top left goal net gave keeper Tugrul to equalise for Dortyol in the 85th minute got the crowd on their feet. 2-2

This was the first time in this troubled season that Dörtyol had scored more than one goal in a match.

In the final minutes it was end to end , anyone’s game, with Esentepe hanging on to a point where 15 minutes before all 3 points were theirs.

FULL TIME SCORE : 2-2.

SUMMING UP: A fair result – great comeback from Dörtyol but all those missed chances in the first half by Esentepe came home to roost.

I can understand Davut’s thinking regarding the substitutes, but it did disrupt the team and with no Deniz up front there was no goal threat.

The last 3 matches against so called “easy” opponents should on paper resulted in 9 points. The game is not played on paper , they missed chances galore against Yenierenköy and Dörtyol, did the business against Yilmazköy and ended with 5 out of 9 points. They have a difficult end to the first half of the season starting next week home to the impressive League leaders Karşıyaka, and then finishing with 2 difficult away matches at Düzkaya and Mormeneşke.

ESENTEPE TEAM: Tuğrul (gk) ; Mustafa, Devran, Nersin ©, DURSUN ALI : Salih, Emre (Tuğra 65), Ilyas (Eser 88), Ege Can : Deniz (Kağan 71), Semih.

ESENTEPE REPLACEMENTS NOT USED: Onur, Burak (gk) ; Mahmut, Şahin, Okan, Şenol, Ismet.

DÖRTYOL TEAM: AHMET VATANSEVEN (gk) ; Murat, Mustafa Ali, Sergen, Berat (Gürkan 62), Ömer (Süleyman 46, Oner 76), Bilal, Atakan, Kerem, Yaşar, Ayberk.

Yellow cards: Murat, Yaşar, Ayberk, Süleyman (Dörtyol) ; Nersin, Semih (Esentepe).

Referee: Şakir Azızoğlu ———Excellent.

Like this: Like Loading...