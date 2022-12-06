BRS News: Revised Residency Permit Application Process at 05.12.2022

We are sharing for readers who are seeking the latest facts and information with the approval of the BRS, news recently provided by the British Residents’ Society to their members on 5th December 2022.

REVISED RESIDENCY PERMIT APPLICATION PROCESS

Following discussions with the Immigration Department, some very important changes have been made so please read this information very thoroughly.

As members will have realised, the Immigration Department is currently overwhelmed with the applications for residence permits, both from first time applicants and those wishing to renew. Currently applications being submitted within the Girne police district are generally being allocated police immigration appointment dates of March 2023.

The Immigration Department has stated that each applicant will be granted their residency permit on the 60th day after the successful completion of a police immigration appointment.

APPLICANTS WHO HAVE HAD THEIR POLICE STATION APPOINTMENT

Persons who have a current application for Residency and have successfully completed their Police Station appointment can leave the TRNC if they depart within 60 days of that appointment, without any issues at passport control, either upon departure or re-entry to the TRNC. (See RE-ENTRY visa below)

FIRST TIME APPLICANTS

If a person applies for a Residency permit AFTER their initial entry visa has expired, then that applicant will be unable to leave the TRNC and may be subject to a penalty until such time as the residency permit has been issued.

EXPIRED RESIDENCY RENEWAL APPLICATIONS

If a person submits a renewal application AFTER their permit has expired, then that applicant will be unable to leave the TRNC and may be subject to a penalty until such time as the renewed residency permit has been issued.

RE- ENTRY VISA

Once an applicant who left the TRNC within 60-days following their police immigration appointment, whilst their application was still pending, re-enters the TRNC, they will be issued with a 30-day Entry Visa. Within that 30-day period the applicant will need to visit the Immigration Department in Lefkosa to obtain their residency permit. We would suggest that immediately upon their return that an appointment is booked for the immigration department, using the online appointment book site, which is randevusistemi.ct.tr

All issues relating to residency permits will now be handled, initially, at the Information Desk. Even if you book an appointment, you MUST visit the information desk which is located to the left-hand side of the main lobby area, of the Interior Ministry.

Applicants no longer can have their residency permit issued prematurely by visiting the immigration department at the Ministry of Interior.

[We are aware there is still one anomaly needing further clarification and that relates to police immigration appointments at Girne, and extended lead times for appointments there. Applicants are currently being given March dates for their immigration appointments. The anomaly being in the case of an existing residency permit holder submitting a renewal application during the 21-day period prior to expiry, they have to wait approximately 12 weeks for a police immigration appointment, during which time the existing residency permit expires, what would the position be for any applicant in that position needing to travel for medical or family bereavement reasons. We will advise further as soon as we have received a formal response].

Regards

BRS News

Editor’s Note: BRS have an excellent members’ Facebook page which gives information and allows members to ask questions however Facebook is excellent for sharing of information but it is no more than a stream of information and BRS found many questions were being asked time and time again so the BRS team developed BRITBOT on their website where members could retrieve information published on many past subjects.

Readers wishing to learn more of the British Residents’ Society or registration as a member which can be started online please visit their website – https://brstrnc.com or https://brstrnc.com/regform.asp

Like this: Like Loading...