For those local readers that did not see the Treasure Island panto performed at the Black Olive Café in Alsancak here is news shared by Ralph Kratzer of the Foreign Residents in the TRNC – TFR.

Now that 3 months of rehearsals and the 5 performances are over, for all you “landlubbers” who couldn´t see the TREASURE ISLAND Pantomime live, here is the YouTube video link of the whole show… Enjoy watching!

Produced by Poppy Theatre Players and KADS, supported by TFR.

Directed by Janet Marsh.

Cast in order of appearance:

Billy Bones – John Benett (TFR member)

Jim Hawkins – Frankie Haigh

Dame Dora – Ralph Kratzer (TFR committee member)

Squire Trelawny – Beverley Westbrook (TFR committee member)

Black Olive – Jacqui Rendell (TFR member)

Captain Schmidt – Horst Gutowski (TFR committee member and chairman)

Cut-Throat Kate – Lulie Ward

Salty Sue – Linda Hughes (TFR member)

Blind Pew – Irene Emmerzael (TFR committee member)

Long John Silver – Janet Marsh (TFR member)

Abel Hands – Stephen Everett (TFR committee member)

Cook – Sam Carter Johnson

Sailor No. 4 – Susan Turner (TFR member)

Ben Gunn – Graham Paxton (TFR member)

Polly the parrot – Jules Benett (TFR member)

Stinky Pete – Tilly Mark

And also many many thanks to our TFR members

Irene Matthews for costumes and make-up (so perfectly done that even my daughter didn´t recognize me as the “dame” in the video)

Diana Peek and Pat Muttrie for prompt

Bill Smith and Janet Marsh for sound effects

John Cowles for lighting and modifications on the stage decoration

John Davies and Leen Emmerzael for backstage management

and last but not least Sarah Garsed for her hard work in the production team, ticket sales and front door reception!

… and not to forget , special thanks to our host Vicki Karaca from Black Olive Café in Alsancak…

Video courtesy of our photographer Nick Johnson as below

