FM Tahsin Ertugruloglu slams the EU for their biased attitude

Minister of Foreign Affairs Tahsin Ertuğruloğlu’s response to the EU’s statement about the Observer membership to the Organization of Turkish States of the KKTC.

The statement made by the European Union Foreign Relations Service Spokesman on November 12, 2022 is a clear indication that the EU is not only the opposite side in the Cyprus issue, but also against all the rights and interests of the Turkish people in Cyprus. This statement about our Observer membership in the Organization of Turkish States has taken the illusion that the EU can control our future in the course of its own interests to an unbearable dimension.

Rejecting Turkey’s statements announcing the decision of the Organization of Turkish States or warning member states to the Organization is not the place of the European Union, which cannot even let its own members have a say. The EU, which basically knows too well that it has no right to interfere in the decisions of any other international organization, has fallen into a funny situation by the indigestion it feels to the existence of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

In the EU statement, the elements directly related to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus are not only unacceptable but entirely wrong. The wrong and wrong policies of the EU, the democracy established by the JSC by using the rights of the Turkish people of Cyprus, who have always had the right to determine their own destiny, such as sovereign equality and equal international status as confirmed by the 1960 Agreements. doesn’t eliminate the fact that it is a straight state.

It is the last century for the European Union, which continues to ignore the right of the Turkish Cypriot people to self-determined their own destiny and the fact that they have a say over the future of Cyprus as much as the Greek side are our dreams. EU is adding new rings to the chain of wrong decisions that started by unilaterally making the Greek side a member. This situation reaches a level that will cause a deadlock that could hurt member countries first. Neither the Greeks nor the EU have the right nor the male to dictate any form of solution for the Cyprus problem.

With the knowledge of all these facts, we continue to grow in the belief that the two-state solution is the most accurate and effective model at this stage as the Turkish side of Cyprus.

This statement reflects the discomfort that the EU is feeling that our new vision has found ground and that its side-sided approach is now starting to lose its value.

The European Union should immediately put an end to its policy of making the Turkish side of Cyprus and its people pay, oppressing and restricting their rights in all areas, mainly in accordance with its values, on the basis of its own values.

We hereby announce our determination to review our relations with the European Union, with all options, with keenness and approach a new regulation, if the current position of the EU continues.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

