Oktay – Recognition of Turkish Cypriots is Only Way to a Solution

Vice President of the Republic of Türkiye, Fuat Oktay, stated that Türkiye strongly supported the TRNC’s settlement vision based on sovereign equality and the recognition of equal international status from the beginning and noted that the way to the solution can only be opened through the recognition of the acquired rights of the Turkish Cypriot people by the UN Security Council.

In his speech, at the collective opening and launch ceremony, Vice President Oktay pointed out that Cyprus is a part of the Turkish world with its past and future, and noted that they strongly support the TRNC’s participation as an observer member in the Organization of Turkic States.

Observing that TRNC President, Ersin Tatar, had presented new, realistic, and practical cooperation proposals to the Greek Cypriot side through the UN on issues that benefit both the Turkish Cypriot and Greek Cypriot people, but the Greek Cypriot side had not responded to these proposals. Oktay said that despite the deadlock, the President of Türkiye, Recep Tayip Erdoğan, made a historic call at the UN General Assembly and called on the international community to recognise the TRNC.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

