Girne Municipality’s new Nature Park opens on Sunday 13th November

Girne Municipality Nature Park and Recreation Area and Track, promotion event will take place on Sunday, November 13, 2022. The event is located in the south of the Western Ring Road, near Mustafa Kombos and Dyt. between 08.00-09.30am,

It will start with the Hatha-Vinyasa yoga event under the leadership of Ela Müderrisoğlu. At 10:00, there will be a track promotion and information walk with the general participation of the public.

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü stated that they are very happy to present the Nature Park and Recreation Area, which was built on 58 thousand square meters (44 decades) of land and whose first phase is about to be completed, for the service to the public.

He explained that they are working to create a place next to the city, where the people can do sports and watch the mountain and sea views, surrounded by greenery and nature. Güngördü invited all the public and yoga lovers to the hiking and yoga event to be held on 13 November 2022 to promote the nature park.

The contact number for the yoga event that will start at 08:00 in the morning is 0533 849 8000.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

