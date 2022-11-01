99th Anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye celebrated

The 99th anniversary of the establishment of the Republic of Türkiye under the leadership of the great leader Mustafa Kemal Atatürk was celebrated with ceremonies in the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus.

A ceremony was held in front of the Atatürk Monument in Lefkoşa due to the 29 October Republic Day of Türkiye.

TRNC President Ersin Tatar, Speaker of the Assembly Zorlu Töre, Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, 2nd President Mehmet Ali Talat, Turkish Ambassador to Lefkoşa Ali Murat Başçeri, Cyprus Turkish Peace Forces Commander Major General Sezai Öztürk, Security Forces Major General Zorlu Topaloğlu, leader of main opposition party CTP Tufan Erhürman, some ministers and deputies, military personnel, politicians, representatives of institutions, organizations and associations attended the ceremony.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

