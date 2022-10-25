EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association Anniversary Celebration

By Heidi Trautmann….

EMAA – European Mediterranean Art Association celebrated its 20th Anniversary with an art auction at the Social Space KAÜ – Surlariçi Nicosia

EMAA has become family for me over the years, and as so many others I have been with from the beginning, when there was no own building yet, when we met at The Witches Cauldron at Nilgün Güney’s place. Time has gone by so fast, what remains are memories and a website where all is stored click here to view.

Most of the public events I have accompanied and published in English newspapers and on my website. It is with an emotional feeling that I have joined the anniversary party on 22 Oct 2022, we grew older together and share so much.

I think, it was for many of us members an emotional affair.

On this occasion, the board members of EMAA with our President Zehra Sonya, who is the soul of our Association, have decided to honour some people who have given support to EMAA and the arts and art education, and also to those members who have for years worked voluntarily for EMAA and its vision.

After the many personal speeches and award ceremonies, the guests enjoyed the open buffet in the beautiful garden of the Kyrenia American University in the old part of Nicosia. In one of the rooms inside the renovated building were all the artworks on display donated by artists, see the attached list, which were to be auctioned, and the auctioneer was our friend Nazif Bozatlı who named himself the ‘hammer man’, he had done hundreds of auctions before, he said. What an excitement, the way he was doing his job, was just perfect. I have not yet heard how much money could be won for our art association.

The association EMAA is a most important body in our society in many ways, and this has been recognized by our President Ersin Tatar and the Nicosia Mayor Mehmet Harmancı, who is known for supporting the arts in many ways. I personally am very grateful to EMAA, and I want to take this opportunity to express my gratitude, especially to Zehra Sonya, for having supported and promoted my first artbook ‘Art and Creativity in North Cyprus’ and has supported me in many other ways. Thank you for your friendship.

It was so good to be among friends who have the same vision, to work together and to support each other. Many happy returns, EMAA, I hope to be with you for another ten years.

Work by Eser Keçeci Work by Gökçe Keçeci Work by Heidi Trautmann Work by Toya Akpinar Work by Inci Kansu Work by Ismet Tatar Work by Mine Korudağ Work by Kemal B. Caymaz Work by Mustafa Hastürk Work by Ozan Özgenler Work by Nilgün Güney Work by Zehra Şonya Work by Nurtane Karagil Work by Şenol Özdevrim Work by Osman Keten Work by Ulviye Karabaşak

