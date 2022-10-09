Girne 21st International Olive Festival Started 

The festival, which takes place between 7 -11 October this year, started with the parade between Girne Ramadan Cemil Square and Atatürk Monument. The official opening ceremony was held in Zeytinlik Village Square with the participation of President Ersin Tatar, Speaker of the Assembly Zorlu Töre, Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hasan Taçoy. 14 mayors from the Republic of Turkey, 1 from Italy and others from our country also attended the festival.

Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü, said that as a municipality, they organized the festival with the aim of protecting olive trees, increasing their population and transferring them to future generations, creating a social awareness on this issue, encouraging the production and consumption of olives, by-products and olive oil. He emphasized that it contributed to the creation of social awareness. Commenting that the festival will host many cultural, artistic, sportive events, concerts and competitions this year, Güngördü stated that olives and their by-products, as well as products specific to Turkish Cypriot culture, handicrafts and cuisine, will be sold at approximately 60 stands established in Zeytinlik village square.

Reporting that Girne Municipality had signed a protocol with Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality on the development of olive cultivation in June, Güngördü said, “From the Green City to the Green Island Project, he believed that a very important step would be made in olive cultivation in the country and gave information about the details of the project. Güngördü noted that the aim of the project is to increase the olive potential in the country with scientific approaches, to diversify it, to add more economic value to the olive tree, its fruit and products, and to encourage its production. Reporting that 20,000 olive saplings will be distributed as part of the project, olive groves will be established, women’s employment will be supported and olive cultivation training will be organized. Agricultural mechanization support will be provided by Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality. Güngördü thanked Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Mayor, Fatma Şahin, for the project. At the end of his speech, Güngördü thanked everyone who contributed to the organization of the 21st International Olive Festival of Girne Municipality and invited all citizens tp the Olive Festival.

In his speech, President Ersin Tatar emphasized that the olive has a great importance for the culture of the country with its tree, fruit, by-products, health benefits and religious beliefs. Noting that there have been many disasters around the world due to climate changes caused by global warming, Tatar said that he was very sorry for the destruction of olive trees thousands of years old and forests in the fires in the country, and emphasized that it is our duty to protect the environment, which is the country’s greatest wealth. Recalling that the country will gain 20,000 new olive trees, olive cultivation and products will develop with the “From Green City to Green Island” project, Tatar thanked Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Fatma Şahin for the project.

Saying that olive is an important part of the culture of the country, Tatar emphasized the importance of planting at least one olive tree in each family’s garden, protecting olive trees and increasing the economic value of their product. Thanking everyone who contributed to the festival, Tatar stated that the way for the TRNC to become stronger and to exist as a sovereign state in the Eastern Mediterranean is possible through production and realizing new investments, Tatar reminded that the pandemic reveals the importance of production and local production. Stating that the Turkish Cypriot people can achieve everything with their patriotism, talent and experience and with the support of their motherland Turkey, President Tatar said, “We will stand against the mentalities that try to bring us to our knees under isolations and embargoes. We will exist until the end by fighting and producing. As a people, we will continue our lives under the shadow of Turkish flags in this country in the future,” he said.

At the end of his speech, Tatar thanked the Mayor of Grada, Italy, Filipo Gasperi, for his participation in the festival and stated that olive is a common culture between Italians and Turkish Cypriots. Observing that the TRNC, which is facing many political problems, is doing its best to integrate with European Countries, Tatar emphasized that the Turkish Cypriot people believe in peace and in good relations with other countries. Turkish Cypriots who try to improve themselves in every field are a part of the international community. President Tatar asked Italians who share the Mediterranean geography with Turkish Cypriots to visit Northern Cyprus more and develop their touristic, sporting and cultural relations.

After the speeches, the festival was officially opened with the burning of traditional olive incense. Participating in the event, the international representatives later visited the stands and met with tradesmen and citizens.

The 21st International Olive Festival of Girne Municipality, will end on October 11 and will host many cultural, sports and artistic events, competitions, interviews and concerts this year.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality

