‘41 Women – 41 Lives’ a KÖDER Exhibition is coming soon to Nicosia

‘41 Women – 41 Lives’ …. KÖDER Exhibition at the Sacakli Ev/Eaved House Nicosia on 13 October at 17.30 hrs

By Heidi Trautmann….

Only recently Volume I of the project to bring forward Women and their life stories has been presented to the public – I wrote about it and read the book with great emotion. Now preparations are completed to prepare Volume II and KÖDER starts with an exhibition to show 41 more women whom the members of the Board regarded as ‘Women who have added value to our Lives’.

KÖDER/Kıbrıs Kadın Öyküler Derneği – Cyprus Women’s Stories Association – is an association that was established on 23 November 2020 and formed its board of directors on 02 March 2021.

Their aim is to build a bridge between the past and the future, to introduce our “Women Who Add Value to Our Lives” to the younger generations and to ensure that they embrace our identity values. The past should not be forgotten. They do this with books, documentaries and exhibitions that tell the life stories of women.

The exhibition is to present the 41 women who have been chosen to be part of Volume II of the book ‘Our Women and their Value in our Society’.

The exhibition opens on 13 October 2022, 17.30, on Friday 08.00 – 16.15 and closes on Saturday 08.00 – 13.00 hrs.

