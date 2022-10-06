By Heidi Trautmann…..

We have lost Baki Bogac, a great artist, philosopher and a good friend, I will never forget him, he is in my Artbook ‘Art and Creativity in North Cyprus, Volume I.

The Thursday Artists visited him in his Pygmalion Studio. In the name of the Thursday Artists and my family, I wish him a good passage to higher levels, and all our condolences to his family…

http://www.heiditrautmann.com/category.aspx…

Here some photos of our last visit, my husband was still alive then, perhaps they will meet and they both loved the sea.

Like this: Like Loading...