October 11, 2022

By Heidi Trautmann…..

We have lost Baki Bogac, a great artist, philosopher and a good friend, I will never forget him, he is in my Artbook ‘Art and Creativity in North Cyprus, Volume I.

The Thursday Artists visited him in his Pygmalion Studio. In the name of the Thursday Artists and my family, I wish him a good passage to higher levels, and all our condolences to his family…

http://www.heiditrautmann.com/category.aspx…

Here some photos of our last visit, my husband was still alive then, perhaps they will meet and they both loved the sea.

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

Walking around the world on foot. A dream or reality?

Walking around the world on foot. A dream or reality?

October 10, 2022
TFR Attended The German Embassy Reception

TFR Attended The German Embassy Reception

October 9, 2022

You may have missed

Walking around the world on foot. A dream or reality?

Walking around the world on foot. A dream or reality?

October 10, 2022
Girne 21st International Olive Festival Started 

Girne 21st International Olive Festival Started 

October 9, 2022
Fırst “Green Cıty To Green Island Project” Olive Saplings Planted 

Fırst “Green Cıty To Green Island Project” Olive Saplings Planted 

October 9, 2022
TFR Attended The German Embassy Reception

TFR Attended The German Embassy Reception

October 9, 2022
20th International North Cyprus Music Festival, Soprano Burcu Uyar

20th International North Cyprus Music Festival, Soprano Burcu Uyar

October 9, 2022
Airport or Airbase? The story of Geçitkale/Lefkonuk?

Airport or Airbase? The story of Geçitkale/Lefkonuk?

October 7, 2022
%d bloggers like this: