20th International North Cyprus Music Festival – 01 Oct 2022

Three Tenors and one Pianist….

By Heidi Trautmann….

There was no breeze on the evening of the concert, the hall full to the last seat, the audience fanning air over their hot faces with whatever served as a fan but the atmosphere was great, pure joy sat among us, faces smiling, mouth singing along, clapping their hands, when they were invited by the three tenors to join in.

Yes, it was one of the most enjoyable Bellapais evenings with the music and the beautiful voices brought to us by Şenol Talinli, Ayhan Uştuk, Aykut Çinar and the pianist Esra Poyrazoğlu Alpan; all three are working at the Ankara State Opera and Ballet.

Esra Poyrazoğlu Şenol Talinli Aykut Çinar Aykut Çinar

It was an evening with Mediterranean music, catchy Italian, Spanish and Turkish melodies such as ‘Mamma’ to opera arias ‘Nessun dorma’.



The artists have been working together as a group since September 2008, you can feel it as there is a great harmony and ease in their performance. Wonderful voices, highly professional.

There was a break which everyone enjoyed to cool off a bit, also the artists, who had been suffering in their smokings, with great humour though. I had the pleasure to meet the owner of Bellapais Gardens, who had sponsored the event, and he told us that the artists who stayed at his hotel had one evening given an impromptu concert at their restaurant.

After the break another nine pieces among them ‘Nessun dorma’ which got thunderous applause. Endless standing ovations which made them come back on stage for three encores.

A big thank you again to the organisers, thank you Halil Kalgay and family who with great charm and smiles and organised the crowds.

Looking forward to the next concert.

Like this: Like Loading...