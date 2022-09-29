TFR Members enjoyed a Sunset Cruise

Editors Introduction….

Following the recent visit to Germany by The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) they also organised a Sunset Cruise for their members as you can read below

From Ralph Kratzer …TFR….

Dear members of TFR!

Here is a report from our Events Manager Pamela:

“TFR members sailed off into the Sunset last week… literally riding the waves… a few heads were stiff with salt water… a quick decision by the crew saw us turn round and sail calmly eastwards… much better.. everyone was in good spirits…

Big thank you to LAURA ÖZKERIMLER for superb entertainment.. always a pleasure to listen to… also thank you too to the crew of of the PRENCESS 2 who looked after us well.

An added bonus for me was, the buses running like clockwork… much to my relief… all in all another lovely night in Northern Cyprus.

Pamela Tschersich

