September 29, 2022

Editors Introduction….

Following the recent visit to Germany by The Foreign Residents in the TRNC (TFR) they also organised a Sunset Cruise for their members as you can read below

Readers mail….
From Ralph Kratzer …TFR….

Dear members of TFR!

Here is a report from our Events Manager Pamela:

“TFR members sailed off into the Sunset last week… literally riding the waves… a few heads were stiff with salt water… a quick decision by the crew saw us turn round and sail calmly eastwards… much better.. everyone was in good spirits…

Big thank you to LAURA ÖZKERIMLER  for superb entertainment.. always a pleasure to listen to… also thank you too to the crew of of the PRENCESS 2 who looked after us well.

An added bonus for me was, the buses running like clockwork… much to my relief… all in all another lovely night in Northern Cyprus.

Pamela Tschersich

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

SUMARTS September ”HOT ONES” challenge for Tulips

SUMARTS September ”HOT ONES” challenge for Tulips

September 29, 2022
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 239 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 239 has arrived

September 27, 2022

You may have missed

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu made evaluations to Anadolu Agency

Foreign Minister Ertuğruloğlu made evaluations to Anadolu Agency

September 29, 2022
TFR Members enjoyed a Sunset Cruise

TFR Members enjoyed a Sunset Cruise

September 29, 2022
Türkiye NSE invited all countries to recognize the TRNC

Türkiye NSE invited all countries to recognize the TRNC

September 29, 2022
SUMARTS September ”HOT ONES” challenge for Tulips

SUMARTS September ”HOT ONES” challenge for Tulips

September 29, 2022
CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 239 has arrived

CyprusScene.com online Enewspaper Issue 239 has arrived

September 27, 2022
President Tatar meets SG Taha of the Islamic Co-operation body

President Tatar meets SG Taha of the Islamic Co-operation body

September 27, 2022
%d bloggers like this: