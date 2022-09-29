SUMARTS September ”HOT ONES” challenge for Tulips

Readers Mail….

Susie L Ford……Quiz Mistress…..

It all started off with us thinking how could we raise some more monies for Tulips charity and with a little bit differently this time and so it began and we invited people to come in to our house and try the Hot One’s Challenge !

We offered them 9 pieces of chicken covered in 9 different chilli sauces to see how far they could go with it, and also them adding a donation to compete. They would sit opposite Martin who hosted the whole challenge whilst interviewing them, whilst me, SUSIE Q would be filming it and them enjoying their Hot One! Each step of the Scoville level got higher and higher and September was an amazing time for this challenge!!!

The competitors were ,

11 th Sept, Episode 1 – Katie Bell – Managed ALL 9!

12 th Sept, Episode 2 – Kath Gardner – Managed ALL 9!

17 th Sept, Episode 3 – Peter Dunne – Managed ALL 9!

17th Sept, Episode 4 – Chris Goggins – Managed ALL 9!

18 th Sept, Episode 5 – Hati Gurbuz, Freddy and Mandy – Each Managed ALL 9!

20th Sept, Episode 6 – James Bourke and Kian Horn – Each Managed ALL 9!

25th Sept, Episode 7 – Cathy Lund and Malcolm Gannaway – Each Managed ALL 9!

26th Sept, Episode 8 – Me, Susie Q Managed ALL 9 woweeeee phwe!!!

We had lots of milk, , ice-cream and ice water available, plus tissues and even a dust bin which admittingly did get used a couple of times!

Every episode can be seen on Facebook on Susie L Ford Facebook page and it was a very entertaining and hot, hot experience !!

These 12 Dab-Heads all jumped on the Scoville Express and passed the Chilli Challenge and between them raised a wonderful 1.200 TL for Tulips !!!

Well, Done and a Massive well done to Martin Ford, not only for hosting it and interviewing but competing alongside everyone in every challenge!

In October, Sumarts Hot Ones Challenge will start again, so if you are interested in taking part in PART 2, please contact me by a private message on Facebook and I am delighted to say the list is growing already !!

Thank You All for competing !!!

The Hot Ones

Susie Q & Martin Ford

