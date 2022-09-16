The law changes regarding where to wear masks

The Communicable Diseases High Committee has been changed the decision on the “obligation to wear masks” into a “recommendation” decision in indoor areas.

However, the obligation to wear masks in all health institutions, prisons, care homes, and public transportation will continue.

The Committee shared the current data on weekly Covid-19 cases and took some new decisions regarding the Covid-19 measures implemented in the country, in line with the decrease observed in the cases. Committee decisions entered into force by being published in the previous issue of the Official Gazette.

According to the number of cases, the risk level of the country was stated to be “yellow”.

In the decision, it was stated that it is recommended to wear masks in all closed areas. However, it was stated that the obligation to wear masks in all health institutions and public transportation continues.

According to the new decisions on education taken by the committee, the mask requirement in schools has been removed. In the decision, it is recommended that people wear masks in classrooms and all other closed areas (teacher rooms, etc.) in schools. In addition, ventilation and disinfection rules must be followed in the specified places.

According to the new decisions regarding the contacts in schools, if a positive case is seen in a class, other people in the class will be able to continue to go to school by wearing a mask for five days from the date of the positive case. During this period, people with symptoms will be directed to get tested.

According to the committee’s decisions, people who contact with a Covid-19 positive person must follow the symptoms and wear a mask for at least five days from the date of contact. During this time, the contacts will continue their current lives. They should have an antigen test if they experience symptoms, and a PCR test if the antigen tests are positive.

According to the new decisions taken regarding Covid-19 positive people, those who have a positive Covid-19 PRC test result will be isolated for five days. At the end of the isolation period, these people will be required to wear masks for five more days, and during this time they will be able to continue their daily lives by wearing masks.

It was also stated in the decisions that positive infected people can get help by calling 0533 842 8358 or 1102 if there is an increase in shortness of breath, chest pain and symptoms (fever, cough, weakness, headache, etc.) at home.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

