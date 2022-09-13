President Tatar signs Book of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth II

“I offer my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences on behalf of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot People”

President Ersin Tatar has signed the Book of Condolence for Queen Elizabeth II which has been opened at the British High Commission in Lefkoşa.

The President was welcomed by the newly appointed British High Commissioner İrfan Siddiq.

President Tatar wrote the following in the Book of Condolence:

“We share the deep sadness and heartfelt sorrow of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

I respectfully extend to His Majesty King Charles III and to all members of the Royal family, the British people and to the Commonwealth countries our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences on behalf of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot People.

Your Majesty, you devoted your entire life to courageously serve your country and people, supporting and serving charities and different communities and you will be remembered with love and affection worldwide.

Your reign was indeed a source of inspiration and strength, and you will always be remembered for representing the very best of the United Kingdom. Our thoughts and prayers are with Your Majesty, the Royal family and the British people at this time of mourning.

May The Queen rest in eternal peace and may God bless King Charles III.”

Source: Presidency Of The Turkish Republic Of Northern Cyprus

Like this: Like Loading...