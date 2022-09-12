Football Class Tells In The End

By Richard Beale…

They “huffed and they puffed” eventually Super League team Cihangir managed to “blow Esentepe house down” but the visitors did not disgrace themselves.

Result: CİHANGİR GSK 3 ESENTEPE KKSK 1

Saturday September 10: Ali Şenkayalar Memorial Match: Cihangir Stadium.

This friendly game between the 2 sides was the annual Memorial match for Ali Şenkayalar who I believe was an ex player and held various posts with Cihangir. We were well looked after by the Şenkayalar family who presented spectators with small boxes of patisseries. Unfortunately being a memorial match no alcohol was on sale so the 25 TL Efes beer in the wonderful Cihangir Sports Club bar will have to wait for another time!

Esentepe gave this match an opportunity to look at a trial list forward from Turkey, Murat Karşıt. Murat played the first half but was given little service to impress, whether he is given another chance in Esentepe last friendly match next week is debatable.

With regular goalkeeper Onur on holiday, with no back up keeper for Esentepe, they had to arrange hastily for retired custodian Tuğrul Denkler to don his gloves again. Tuğrul didn’t let them down pulling off a couple of good saves, even saving a penalty.

The weather for mid September was very warm, Esentepe in the first half frustrated Cihangir packing their midfield and defence.

The only chance created by either side was in the 30th minute when a Cihangir shot hit the outside of the Esentepe left hand post, though Tuğrul had it covered. Cihangir had plenty of possession but were wayward with their finishing and final ball.

Okan the veteran Esentepe defender was giving Emeka Uzor the giant Nigerian striker no room to settle.

Emre Mutlu was working hard in midfield putting in some hefty tackles. Kaan Görneçli at last playing in his favoured position in the middle of midfield was prompting and urging. Right back Mustafa Söyturk who throughout was very impressive was always keen to get forward, making some surging runs. I think he will be the next Esentepe player to attract Super League scouts.

HALF TIME : 0-0.

Esentepe made a couple of changes during the break, some positional, one pushing Kaan out to the right where he was often ineffective, making runs not seen by his team mates.

Esentepe were penned back relying on quick breakaways. Tuğrul and the Esentepe defence continued to fight doggedly but eventually the pressure told in the end.

Ironically it was ex Esentepe favourite TACETTİN KÖSE who opened the scoring in the 56th minute heading in a right wing cross. 1-0.

Esentepe conceded a second goal two minutes later when Tuğrul was unlucky to have been adjudged to bringing a Cihangir forward down in the box. Tuğrul bad luck continued he flung himself to his left to push aside Emeka penalty but his defence reacted slowly, EROL AKSUNLAR following up reacted the quickest to hit the rebound home. 2-0.

Another good save from retıred late replacement goalkeeper TUĞRUL DENKLER. TURĞUL blocks EMEKA penalty.

Esentepe who had created little up to now suddenly shocked Cihangir creating their best goal chances scoring from one of them.

69th minute Mustafa Söyturk went on another one of his surging runs spotting the run of SEMIH ARSLAN too be honest looking well offside, no whistle came and the young striker celebrating his 19th birthday went onto beat the Cihangir goalkeeper.

Two minutes later the Birthday boy was unlucky not to score again when he found himself in space, his first effort rebounded off the goalkeeper’s legs, his second effort was cleared off the line.

EMEKA UZOR Cihangir tall powerful striker was now finding more room he came close on two occasions, firstly being foiled by a great last minute interception by Emek. Then hooking a low cross just wide of goal.

He was not to be denied however in the 76th minute converting a low cross which should have been cleared by the Esentepe defence.

Though they continued to battle hard, Esentepe could not put the Cihangir defence under any threat and the game that was played in good spirit finished without further incident.

FULL TIME SCORE : 3-1

ESENTEPE TEAM : Tuğrul (gk) ; MUSTAFA SÖYTURK, Okan (Ege Can 67), Devran (Nersin 80), Emek (Ismet 70): Salih, Emre (Şenol 71) : Kaan (Tuğra 67) : Semih, Murat Karşıt (T) (Mahmut 46), Dursun (Eser 46).

ESENTEPE LAST FRIENDLY MATCH : Saturday September 17 : Kick off 5-00pm : Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium .

ESENTEPE KKSK v ÇETİNKAYA.

