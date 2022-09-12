A Tribute to Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II – Author Unknown
Readers mail….
From Chris Green
Dear All,
As some of you are aware, the text of the poem contained within this link, came to me via a good friend of mine and I was privileged to recite the piece at St Agatha’s Church here in Brightwell yesterday morning.
I very much hope that you feel the love which binds the words of this poem into something of a tapestry and that you will share this link with whomsoever you believe may appreciate viewing it within your own contact lists.
God Bless you all,
Kindest regards,
Christopher J Green
Her Majesty’s Final Journey
“The Last Farewell”
A tribute to our Late Queen Elizabeth II
Author: Unattributed.
Phillip came to me today,
and said it was time to go.
I looked at him and smiled,
as I whispered that “I know”
I then turned and looked behind me,
and seen I was asleep.
All my Family were around me,
and I could hear them weep.
I gently touched each shoulder,
with Phillip by my side.
Then I turned away and walked,
with My Angel guide.
Phillip held my hand,
as he led the way,
to a world where Kings and Queens,
are Monarch’s every day.
I was given a crown to wear
or a Halo known by some.
The difference is up here,
they are worn by everyone.
I felt a sense of peace,
my reign had seen its end.
70 years I had served my Country,
as the people’s friend.
Thank you for the years,
for all your time and love.
Now I am one of two again,
in our Palace up above. X
Gone but never forgotten. Goodnight our queen