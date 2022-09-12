A Tribute to Her Late Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II – Author Unknown

September 12, 2022

Readers mail….

From Chris Green

Dear All,

As some of you are aware, the text of the poem contained within this link, came to me via a good friend of mine and I was privileged to recite the piece at St Agatha’s Church here in Brightwell yesterday morning.

I very much hope that you feel the love which binds the words of this poem into something of a tapestry and that you will share this link with whomsoever you believe may appreciate viewing it within your own contact lists.

God Bless you all,

Kindest regards,

Christopher J Green

Source: besparmakblog

Her Majesty’s Final Journey

Queen Elizabeth II of England

“The Last Farewell”

A tribute to our Late Queen Elizabeth II

Author: Unattributed.

Phillip came to me today,

and said it was time to go.

I looked at him and smiled,

as I whispered that “I know”

 

I then turned and looked behind me,

and seen I was asleep.

All my Family were around me,

and I could hear them weep.

 

I gently touched each shoulder,

with Phillip by my side.

Then I turned away and walked,

with My Angel guide.

 

Phillip held my hand,

as he led the way,

to a world where Kings and Queens,

are Monarch’s every day.

 

I was given a crown to wear

or a Halo known by some.

The difference is up here,

they are worn by everyone.

 

I felt a sense of peace,

my reign had seen its end.

70 years I had served my Country,

as the people’s friend.

 

Thank you for the years,

for all your time and love.

Now I am one of two again,

in our Palace up above. X

Gone but never forgotten. Goodnight our queen

