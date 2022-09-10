TRNC President Tatar’s letter of condolences to King Charles III

September 11, 2022

This is a letter that was sent to King Charles III from TRNC President. Ersin TATAR:

It is with deep sadness and heartfelt sorrow that I have learned of the passing of your Mother, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“I respectfully extend to Your Majesty in your bereavement and to all members of the Royal Family our deepest sympathies and sincere condolences on behalf of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus and the Turkish Cypriot People. Having lived and studied in the UK for many years, I have special love and affection for Her Majesty.  She devoted her entire life courageously to the service of the British people and to helping and supporting charities and different communities.  Her reign was indeed a source of inspiration and strength, and she will always be remembered for representing the very best of the United Kingdom.  May God grant you the strength to continue the good work of Her Majesty in continuing the steadfast role in reaching global peace and stability, through cooperation and equal respect of all Peoples in our world. Our thoughts and prayers are with Your Majesty, the Royal family and the British people at this time of mourning.  May Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II rest in eternal peace and may God bless your reign.   Please accept, Your Majesty, the assurances of my highest consideration.  Yours sincerely                                             Ersin TATAR

President”

