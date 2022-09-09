Susie’s Quiz results for 8th September at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was another full and fantastic night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday the 8th of September 2022

The rounds consisted of Easy 5, Multiple Choice,A Table Top, Danger Zone, A Music Round , The Letter Round which this week was TV, .Bump and Nominate.

The results were:

1st Tyke That

2nd The Foundations

3rd Geoff

4th Dunne N DusteD

5th Socialites

6th Heres Johnny

7th Fork Handles

And the Famous Lemon went to the Shebells

Thank you all for joining us and to Clarisse for her continuous help and not forgetting Ali and his team for their hospitality as always and the take away which was very good

It was also an evening touched with great sadness and everybody in the house raised their glass for the loss and in the memory of 2 beautiful women, our local friend Marilyn Lee and Queen Elizabeth 11, God bless them and may they Rest in Peace,

LIVE FOR TODAY

Susie Q Xxxx

2nd The Foundations 3rd Geoff 4th Dunne N Dusted 5th The Socialites 6th Heres Johnny 7th The Fork Handles The Shebells got the Lemon

Like this: Like Loading...