Susie’s Quiz results for 8th September at the Diiva Restaurant

September 9, 2022

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz mistress ….

Hello Readers,

It was another full and fantastic night for Susie’s Quiz at the Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on Thursday the 8th of September 2022

The rounds consisted of Easy 5, Multiple Choice,A Table Top, Danger Zone, A Music Round , The Letter Round which this week was TV, .Bump and Nominate.

The results were:

  • 1st       Tyke That
  • 2nd     The Foundations
  • 3rd      Geoff
  • 4th       Dunne N DusteD
  • 5th       Socialites 
  • 6th       Heres Johnny
  • 7th       Fork Handles
  • And the Famous Lemon went to the Shebells

Thank you all for joining us and to Clarisse for her continuous help and not forgetting Ali and his team for their hospitality as always and the take away which was very good

It was also an evening touched with great sadness and everybody in the house raised their glass for the loss and in  the memory of 2 beautiful women, our local friend Marilyn Lee and Queen Elizabeth 11, God bless them and may they Rest in Peace,

Marilyn Lee and Queen Elizabeth 11 RIP

LIVE FOR TODAY 

Susie Q Xxxx

