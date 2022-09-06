Nigerians say Northern Cyprus is safer than Northern Nigeria

Community of Nigeria in Northern Cyprus (NCNC): “Nigerians are safer in Northern Cyprus than in Northern Nigeria”

In a press release in the capital Lefkoşa, a group from the Nigerian Community (NCNC) in Northern Cyprus emphasized that Northern Cyprus is a safe country and said, “Nigerians are safer in Northern Cyprus than in Northern Nigeria.”

The group unfurled several banners in both Turkish and English: “Nigerians are safer in Northern Cyprus than in Northern Nigeria”, “Stop misinformation about Northern Cyprus”

NCNC President Isaac Ifetoluwa Ajayi stated that they were gathered as the Nigerian Community in Northern Cyprus to inform their country and officials in their country, and also to have the opportunity to tell their families that they are safe in Northern Cyprus.

Ajayi stated that they believe that NiDCOM President Abike Dabiri-Erewa’s statements about Northern Cyprus are due to “misinformation by some students”.

NCNC Lefkoşa Coordinator Daniel Oyelaja also said, “The Nigerian community in Northern Cyprus says ‘no’ to misinformation,” describing the statements of Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, about Northern Cyprus as “misinformation” and “unnecessary”. “North Cyprus is safer than any part of Africa…We are in safe hands in Northern Cyprus”.

“All Nigerians living in this country and Northern Cyprus deserve an apology from Abike Dabiri for the concern this misinformation has created among our friends and family,” Oyelaja said.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office

