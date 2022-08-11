August 11, 2022

TRNC President Ersin Tatar is carrying out a series of contacts in the Turkish capital Ankara.

Within the framework of his contacts, Tatar also attended a live program on TGRT TV and made evaluations about the latest developments on the Cyprus issue.

Later, Tatar visited the Ankara Chamber of Commerce and met with the Chairman of Ankara Chamber of Commerce Gürsel Baran, and the members of the Board of Directors.

Thereafter, Tatar attended the annual Ambassadors Conference of the Republic of Türkiye where he met with the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu. He also made a speech at the 13th Ambassadors Conference and addressed the ambassadors.

In his speech at the Conference, President Tatar highlighted the importance of sovereign equality and equal international status for the Turkish Cypriot people and pointed out that the solution model based on federation means reducing the Turkish Cypriots into a minority.

Expressing his satisfaction with the launch of Abdülhamit Han, Türkiye’s fourth drilling vessel, and seeing the Republic of Türkiye come to a strong point in the Blue Homeland, President Tatar said, “This is a turning point, a great breakthrough, a great development.”

 Source; TRNC Public Information Office

Tags:

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Related News

President Ersin Tatar addresses 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara

President Ersin Tatar addresses 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara

August 11, 2022
President Ersin Tatar met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

President Ersin Tatar met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

August 10, 2022

You may have missed

President Tatar met with Çavuşoğlu in Ankara

President Tatar met with Çavuşoğlu in Ankara

August 11, 2022
Kaplica Are Penalty Shoot Out Winners

Kaplica Are Penalty Shoot Out Winners

August 11, 2022
President Ersin Tatar addresses 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara

President Ersin Tatar addresses 13th Ambassadors Conference in Ankara

August 11, 2022
Scholarship interviews at ARUCAD on 25th August

Scholarship interviews at ARUCAD on 25th August

August 11, 2022
Esentepe Lose To A Penalty In First Friendly.

Esentepe Lose To A Penalty In First Friendly.

August 11, 2022
President Ersin Tatar met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

President Ersin Tatar met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev

August 10, 2022
%d bloggers like this: