ARUCAD Rector, Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi on Turkish TV Channels

Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi of Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design, (ARUCAD), will talk about the advantages of studying in Northern Cyprus on Türkiye’s leading national TV channels between the 27th and 30th July. The Professor will appear as the guest speaker on ‘choice of university programs.

Following the announcements of OSYM and YKS University admission grades, national TV channels of Türkiye are broadcasting programs for prospective students giving detailed information about the departments, job prospects, and accommodation opportunities at the various universities.

Professor Asım Vehbi will inform candidates and their families about the vision, and educational model of ARUCAD, the only foundation university focused on art, design, and communications not just in Cyprus but in the whole region. He will also talk about the experience of living in North Cyprus.

The 4-day broadcast schedule of the Professor on NTV, CNN Türk, Habertürk, Bloomberg, and TVNET, is as follows:

– Wednesday, 27th July, at 19:20: “Towards Success”, with Sait Gürsoy, Bloomberg (Live).

– Thursday, 28th July, at 11:30: “Preference Guide”, with Esra Esen Atayeter, TVNET (Live).

– Thursday, 28th July, at 14:35: “At the outset”, with Görkem İldaş, Habertürk (Live).

– Friday, 29th July, at 15:30: “The correct choice”, with Sadık Gültekin, NTV (Live).

– Saturday, 30th July, at 14:30: “Time to choose”, with Serra Taşkıran, CNN Türk.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design, (ARUCAD)

