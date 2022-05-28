The Levent College Girls Basketball team is runners-up in Türkiye Yıldız Championships

Another very important success was achieved in school sports on behalf of Northern Cyprus. Levent College Girls Basketball Team which came second in Türkiye.

TRNC Secondary Schools (U15) basketball champions Levent College won all of their semi-final matches in Mersin last March. They succeeded in getting into one of the final 8 groups from which the final 3 would be determined.

By beating all the teams in Group B in matches played at Afyonkarahisar between 17th and 21st May they became one of the 3 finalists.

Playing against private Arı Schools in the final, Levent College initially took the lead with a great performance finishing the first half 24 to 21 ahead. Up to until the last 2 minutes of the match the scores were level at 48 to 48. However, a last minute dash by the opposition meant that they won by 50 to 48. However, Levent College had managed to become second in the Türkiye Championship.

Source (Turkish): Levent College