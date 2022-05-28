Kempo National Team returned from Tunisia with honour

The TRNC Kempo Defense Sports Federation National Team, which participated in the 18th Kempo World Championship organized by the Kempo Federation in Tunisia, achieved a place.

According to the statement made by the İskele Municipality, in the championship where 750 athletes and 83 referees from 60 countries served, the TRNC Kempo Defense Sports Federation Kempo National Team athletes Mustafa Bürüncük and Muhammet Ege Öztürk and Büşra Turan from the İskele region won places in the categories.

Muhammet Ege Öztürk ranked second in the world 14-16 age Kempo submission category -70 kg, and Büşra Turan ranked second in the -70 kg semi-kempo world in the 14-16 age Kempo submission category.

Muhammet Ege Öztürk also ranked 3rd in the world in the semi-kempo category and 2nd in the world in the kata category.

Büşra Turan also became 3rd. in the world in the 14-16 age kempo submission category in the -60 kg weight category, and 3rd in the world in the weapon kata category.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office