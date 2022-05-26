Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd May at the Diiva Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

Hello Readers,

It was a great night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 23rd May 2022 and it was on a Monday night as Martin and I had a few days off.

The rounds consisted of, Table Top, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Music Round , Letter Round which this week was Wales, Bump, and Nominate.

The results were:

1st Tyke That

2nd Dunne N Dusted

3rd The Socialites

4th The Shebells

5th Tyke This

6th Fork Handles

7th Foundations

And the famous Lemon went to The 3 Muskateers.

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and to Clarisse Cooper for her continual hard work and support

Thank you also to all the quizzers for joining us and the THURSDAY QUIZ starts again on 2nd June, 7.00 pm start. Please book with us or Ali and everyone is welcome.

Safe journeys to those going back home and see you when next you return.

Keep Quizzing Quizzers.

Susie Q Xxxx