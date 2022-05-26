Entertainment

Susie’s Quiz results for 23rd May at the Diiva Restaurant

By on

Readers mail ….
From Susie L Ford ….. Quiz master ….

Hello Readers,

It was a great night for Susie’s Quiz at Diiva Restaurant, Esentepe on 23rd May 2022 and it was on a  Monday night as Martin and I had a few days off.

The rounds consisted of, Table Top, Easy 5, Multiple Choice, Danger Zone, Music Round , Letter Round which this week was Wales, Bump, and Nominate.

The results were:

  • 1st        Tyke That
  • 2nd       Dunne N Dusted
  • 3rd       The Socialites
  • 4th       The Shebells
  • 5th       Tyke This
  • 6th       Fork Handles
  • 7th       Foundations
  • And the famous Lemon went to The 3 Muskateers.

Thank you to Ali Raza and his team for hosting us and to Clarisse Cooper for her continual hard work and support

Thank you also to all the quizzers for joining us and the THURSDAY QUIZ starts again on 2nd June, 7.00 pm start. Please book with us or Ali and everyone is welcome.

Safe journeys to those going back home and see you when next you return.

Keep Quizzing Quizzers.

Susie Q Xxxx

 

