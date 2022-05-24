Local Football Fixtures For May 28th and 29th.

By Richard Beale….

The main two football leagues of the TRNC have now finished, the weather may be warming up but here in the TRNC local football can still be watched live.

The bottom tier of TRNC football the BTM League 2, mostly involving teams from outlying villages start this weekend. It may be the lowest League but there are still some good footballers on show and it may be a bit “Sunday League” but it’s very competitive especially in hot conditions.

It’s a short season with some midweek matches so that it finishes before the heat really begins. Below are matches in what I think are in ex-pat areas.

MATCHES KICK OFF 5-30pm UNLESS STATED

Sat May 28 Akdeniz KSD v Yeşittepe Ilgaz SD Karışayka Ergin Şahdur Stadium Sat May 28 Yeşil Harnup Kozanköy v Mevlevi SK Lefkoşa Attila Topaloğlu Stadium Stadium Sat May 28 Ağırdağ Boğaz TSK v Pınarbası CSK Gönyeli Stadium Sat May 28 Mutluyaka v Ötüken TKOSK Geçitkale Stadium. Sat May 28 Bafra SK v Ardahan SD Mehmetçik Stadium Sat May 28 Yarköy PGSK v Ergazi GSK Kaplıca Emre Genç Stadium Sun May 29 Bahçeli SK v Alayköy SKKD Esentepe Erdal Barut Stadium Sun May 29 Tatlisu Seracılar v SFC Boğaziçi Tatlisu Rauf Raif Denktaş Stadium Sun May 29 Civsil SK v Alaniçi YSK Geçitkale Stadium Sun May 29 Dipkarpaz TSK v Kaplıca Karadeniz 61 Dipkarpaz Stadium. Sun May 29 Çamlıbel SD v Kalkanlı SK Lapta Şht Sevket Kadir Stadium.