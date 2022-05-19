Güngördü Celebrates 19th May Youth and Sports Day and Commemorates Atatürk

Girne Mayor Nidai Güngördü published a message that said:

“More than ever before we are in need of a modern, dynamic youthful population to get involved and take charge of the problems of our country. The young are the insurance of a bright future for us. It is our responsibility to support and prepare them for that future by the best possible means. We are sparing no effort to provide them with better opportunities so that they can compete with the best of the world”.

“We are striving to improve the educational facilities for our young citizens, to engage them in cultural and artistic activities, to build their lives around sports and away from forming harmful vices. In preparing for the future they must aim to follow the teachings of Atatürk by acting with love and tolerance to attain peace and tranquility. We are confident of our future because we have confidence in our youth. The future will be secured as they develop and advance”.

“We are celebrating the 103rd anniversary of 19th May Youth and Sports Day and commemorate Atatürk for dedicating the day to the Turkish youth. I recall with blessings and respect primarily the leader of the War of Independence, Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, and also our martyrs and veterans for the great battles they fought that paved the way to the Republic”.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality