Caring for Margaret Sheard is tough going and help is needed

By Chris Elliott….
Last night I had to call an ambulance for Margaret as she was in a state of collapse and non responsive in her bed and by the time I went to the hospital she was stabilised and recovering and it seemed she had suffered from dehydration probably caused by diarrhea which is a possible side effect of immunotherapy treatment. To see someone suffering like this was horrific.
Margaret recently had a Petscan as you will see in the pictures and is also walking with a walking frame after her hip was replaced following a fall in her home.
I raised a Go Fund Me appeal to help cover the cost of her initial 9 months of chemotherapy treatment and then very expensive follow on immunotherapy treatment.
- To those kind people who have made donations of currently £3,010, I wish to express my sincere thanks and best wishes.
- To those many people who shared news of the appeal to others on social media pages in the hope, that they would make donations, thank you.
I will be taking Margaret to meet her oncologist soon and we pray her new treatment is working to reduce her cancer but the future will involve a lot more treatment which is debilitating as well as expensive so I need to plan for her to have home care support now.
For those that wish to join me in this fight to help Margaret please go to https://gofund.me/da997ac5 to make your donation.
