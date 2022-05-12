Caring for Margaret Sheard is tough going and help is needed

By Chris Elliott….

Last night I had to call an ambulance for Margaret as she was in a state of collapse and non responsive in her bed and by the time I went to the hospital she was stabilised and recovering and it seemed she had suffered from dehydration probably caused by diarrhea which is a possible side effect of immunotherapy treatment. To see someone suffering like this was horrific.

Margaret recently had a Petscan as you will see in the pictures and is also walking with a walking frame after her hip was replaced following a fall in her home.

I raised a Go Fund Me appeal to help cover the cost of her initial 9 months of chemotherapy treatment and then very expensive follow on immunotherapy treatment.

To those kind people who have made donations of currently £3,010, I wish to express my sincere thanks and best wishes.

To those many people who shared news of the appeal to others on social media pages in the hope, that they would make donations, thank you.

I will be taking Margaret to meet her oncologist soon and we pray her new treatment is working to reduce her cancer but the future will involve a lot more treatment which is debilitating as well as expensive so I need to plan for her to have home care support now.

For those that wish to join me in this fight to help Margaret please go to https://gofund.me/da997ac5 to make your donation.