ARUCAD Professor receives literary award

Dean Hasan Erkek of the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts, at Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD) was deemed worthy of the 2022 Honour Award by the Writers’ International Association “Pjetër Bogdani”. The Faculty plans to launch education classes in the 2022-23 academic year.

The Writers’ Association aims to bring international and Albanian literatures closer together and has its headquarters in Brussels and Pristina. It’s “Distinguished Writer” Honorary Award is given to the best writers translated into the Albanian language.

Professor Hasan Erkek has more than 20 national and international awards in many categories and is a very important name in Turkish theatre history. He joined the academic staff of ARUCAD as the Dean of the Faculty of Music and Performing Arts.

Introducing Prof. Dr. Hasan Erkek

The professor was still a 3rd year university student when he wrote his play, ‘Bedel’ (the Price) which was broadcast on TRT Radio Theatre and received their award. To date he has written a total of 43 dramatic works comprising 8 adult, 4 youth, 8 children’s stage plays, 7 film scripts and 16 radio plays. He is also the author of 26 art and science books published in 14 countries. When director Kartal Tibet filmed ‘Bedel’ in 1991, Prof. Erkek penned the scenario for it.

As well as being Head of Play Writers’ Association and Chairman of the Board of Playwrights Translators Association (OYÇED) he has had significant assignments in other boards and festivals: International Association of Children’s and Youth Theatre (ASSITEJ), International Young Playwrights Festival (INTERPLAY), the Litterateur’s Association, Child and Youth Publishing Association and International Puppet and Shadow Play Association (UNIMA).

Prof. Erkek has presented at least 20 papers at more than 30 festivals and symposiums held in France, Germany, Australia, Netherlands, Brazil, Serbia, Croatia, Greece, Liechtenstein and Tunisia. He has also fulfilled jury duties at national and international festivals.

During the academic years 2014/15 and 2016/17, he was a guest lecturer at the Theatre Department of Paris 8 University, in France.

Source (Turkish): Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)