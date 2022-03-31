Sumarts 30th March Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant

Readers mail ….

From Susie L Ford …..

Hello readers,

It was a great night for Sumarts Karaoke at the Seabreeze Restaurant in Kucuk Erenkoy on, 30th March 2022.

There were lots of guests singing their hearts out and then it was time to relax with great Fish and Chips in a really nice atmosphere. It was also good to see some of the Swallows coming back and also hearing children singing.

Thank you all again for joining us and also to Claire and Mehmet for hosting us and making us all feel so welcome as always.

Please book early for next week your delicious fish n chips and you all are welcome to come along for a sing song .

Take care

SUSIE Q Xxxx