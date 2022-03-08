TRNC Presidency: Greek Cypriot confidence building measures are exhausted

The TRNC Presidency noted that the so-called “Confidence Building Measures”, which the Greek Cypriot leadership has launched as a new initiative on international platforms, are exhausted and old proposals have been repeatedly negotiated and ended in failure like the federation negotiations.

In the statement issued by the Presidency, it was stated that it should not be forgotten that the Greek Cypriot side is the one who rejected all the Confidence Building Measures, as well as all the comprehensive reconciliation proposals made by the United Nations (UN) or through the UN in the past.

Source: TRNC Public Information Office