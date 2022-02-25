Registration for Spring Semester Quarterly Course and Workshops

The registration of the course and workshop program for adults and children for the three-month spring term covering the dates of March 1 – May 30, 2022 of Girne Municipality Social Life Center has started.

In the statement made by Girne Municipality, in the Social Life Center (Former Girne Municipality Service Building) affiliated to the Social Affairs Branch; For adults; Computer Course, Basic Sewing and Sewing Course, Cocoon & Patchwork Course, Macrame Course, Jewelry Course, Pilates Course for Over 60s, Turkish Course is organized. For children, the program includes Dance Course, English Course and Chess Course. During the program, various workshops will be organized for children.

Call 0 (392) 815 15 08 to obtain information about the course and workshop program and to register. It was stated that the participation in courses and workshops will be limited due to the pandemic and that the courses will start if sufficient participation is provided.

Girne Municipality Social Affairs Branch Supervisor Misli Kadıoğlu stated that people from all walks of life can find courses and development opportunities in the Social Life Center, adding that they had an intense and productive program in the past period, and that the center has time for the development and socialization of people in this spring. She said that it is one of the important points of the city where they can spend their life.

Kadıoğlu said, “By embracing all our people, children, young, adults and old people; We aim to contribute to the development of both individuals and our society, from language courses to technology courses, from culture to art, to various handicraft courses and workshops,” She said, adding that they want everyone to benefit from the services offered at very affordable prices.

Mayor of Girne, Nidai Güngördü, pointed out the importance of Girne Municipality to create opportunities that will bring innovation to people’s lives, and drew attention to the fact that the advantage of the existence of educational institutions in the city was provided to the public in cooperation with the regional universities.

Güngördü said, “Education, learning and production are very important for our lives, especially for children and women. I believe that those who show interest and participate in these courses and workshops will make a difference in their lives with what they have learned and the information they have reinforced.”

Güngördü thanked those who will contribute to the spring program of the Social Life Center and the course instructors for their contribution and wished the trainees success in advance.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality