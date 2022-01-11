St. Andrew’s Church, Kyrenia is reopening

Following a recent temporary closure due to a coronavirus outbreak St. Andrew’s reopens for regular worship on Sunday 16th January at 10:30am.

Normal services will be resumed after that date:

Sunday – 10:30 am Choral Eucharist

Thursday – 10:00 am Holy Communion

Please note that government restrictions still apply for admittance to the church. These can be found click here.

Due to those restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing, numbers permitted in the church are limited to the available seating. An overflow facility is available in the church Hall if necessary.