ARUCAD Rector’s New Year Message

The community at Arkın Creative Arts and Design University (ARUCAD) came together at the reception held in the garden of the University to celebrate the New Year and Rector Prof. Dr. Asım Vehbi shared his New Year’s message at the reception.

Dr. Vehbi said, “We are leaving behind a very difficult year, one of bittersweet memories, good and bad days, in which great changes were experienced in our world. Many things were transformed, and great struggles were waged against the Covid-19 Pandemic. We once again saw how important it is to act in accordance with the rules in unity and integrity in this epidemic year when we are worn out economically, socially and psychologically. Perhaps that should be the biggest lesson to be learned from this bad year. As in all areas of life, this process has also affected educational activities. In 2021, within the ARUCAD community, we worked hard for the development of our country and especially for its integration with art. Together with our students, we continued our face-to-face training. At all times we follow the pandemic rules with great care.

Our University, which aims to increase its success and quality with studies in academic, cultural, and artistic fields, will continue to work with devotion in 2022. I fully believe that a new year awaits us in which we will work with all our strength and see many successes with the awareness of the responsibility we carry towards our students, the field of education, and our country.

I wish that 2022 will come with new beginnings and happiness; I hope this year will bring health, peace, and abundance to all humanity, the value of which we understand even better this year, and I welcome the new year for everyone in the ARUCAD community and our nation with my most heartfelt feelings.”

Source (Turkish) Arkin University of Creative Arts and Design (ARUCAD)