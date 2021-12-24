Girne Municipality creating new road to reduce traffic congestion

From Girne Mayor, Nidai Güngördü

Have a good day everyone, I have good news following many requests.

We have started fieldwork to create a link road due to the East Girne Environmental Project delays, which we have been talking about on various platforms for years and aim to ease traffic in Girne, which have not come to the agenda during various government periods.

We will connect Bellapais Boğaz Road Street – Girne Hakkı Borataş Street as a route and it will reach Dr. Fazıl Küçükük Çember from there.

After the expansion works of the road, we plan to complete the construction of a bridge, lay asphalt, railings, directional traffic signs in the spring of 2022, and put the road into service.

I would like to point out that with this project we are expecting to reduce the heavy traffic in Girne (Semih Sancar street) by 15-20 percent and is not an alternative to the Eastern Environment road.

I would like to inform you that we will also follow the construction of the Eastern Environment Road which will be carried out by the State.

Source: Mayor Nidai Güngördü Facebook page

Editors Note:

We are showing a map that we believe, shows the anticipated relief road route.

~