Ozanköy Martyrs to be remembered with official ceremony

Ozanköy Martyrs are commemorated with a ceremony to be held on Monday, November 22, 2021, at 9.00am.

The ceremony to be held with the participation of President Ersin Tatar, for 5 Ozanköy people who were martyred in 1963-1974; It will start with the laying of wreaths at the Ozanköy Martyrs’ Monument (1963-1974), which was built in cooperation with the Municipality of Girne and the Ozanköy Muhtarlığı to keep the memory of Ali Ahmet Barut Kaşıkçı, Noah Ahmet, Necmi Ali Kaya, Halil İbrahim Recep, Mustafa Hasan Yavaş alive. In the statement made, flags will be raised after a moment of silence and the National Anthem.

The commemoration ceremony will end after poetry reading and speeches. At the commemoration ceremony to be held within the scope of Covid-19 measures, it was also reported that it is necessary to wear masks and follow the social distance rule.

Source (Turkish): Girne Municipality