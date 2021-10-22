First Karaoke night at Gemini Gemini, Tatlisu

Readers mail….

From Diane Loftus….

Hi Chris,

May I give you a quick update from Tatlisu, where Gemini Gemini held their 1st Karaoke Night with DJ Malc and Cathy Lund doing a f antastic job.

It was a great night, with lots of Karaoke singers who turned up and showed off the sounds of their vocal chords and there was dancing and much socialising of friends too.

It was a fantastic night that was enjoyed by all and we would like to give a special thank you to Zarife and Scott at Gemini Gemini for hosting this Karaoke Night and we look forward to going to more.

Best wishes,

Diane.

Photos courtesy of Cathy Lund