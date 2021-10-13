Özçınar receives award for his contribution to promotion of TRNC

Union of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities and Mayor of Güzelyurt Mahmut Özçınar received an award at the 11th International Buhara Media Awards Ceremony, organised by Buhara Media Group, for his efforts to promote the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) internationally.

According to a written statement from the Union of Turkish Cypriot Municipalities, Mahmut Özçınar made a speech at the award ceremony held at the JW Marriott Hotel in Ankara on 6th October and said “In the context of our relations with Turkey, we make an effort to promote our country through the work we do in the Union of Municipalities of Turkey, the Union of Municipalities of the Turkic World, the Union of Mediterranean Municipalities and the Middle East West Asia Regional Representative and beyond that, in the Council of Europe. We continue to contribute to this so that our beautiful island can carry out dimensional work in the context of international relations.”

Source : TRNC Public Information Office