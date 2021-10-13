Join us and help Feed the Hungry say Gillham Vineyard Hotel

Readers mail….

“It’s all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus”

Gillham Vineyard Hotel is excited to present its Halloween event on Saturday, 30th October.

19:00 till 21:00 Gillham’s chef will host a 7 course special menu at the Chef restaurant.

21:00 till late the Grammy List Nominee Demetra George Mustafaoglu and Maestro Rauf Kasimov will trick or treat you with the most loved songs from Broadway, movies and international fare at Gillham wine bar.

***FOR RESERVATIONS 0533 8717070***

Don’t be ashamed to come with costumes!

On this special event we decided together with your help and EVKAF charity to feed as many needy people as we possibly can.

We will donate:

– 3 EUR from each Halloween show ticket.

– 20% of all ETEL wines purchased to take home.

– All earnings from the unreleased ETEL wine auction.

Special chef dinner with a glass of wine – 35 EUR p/p

Halloween show – 10 EUR p/p