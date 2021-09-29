Stan’s Quiz at The Black Olive Cafe, Results

Readers mail….

From Sue Tilt…Tulips….

Hi,

Firstly apologies for the delay in posting this, it has been an extremely busy few days, however, here goes …….

Thank you to everyone who came with a special thank you to Stanley John Cudd who continues to put these great quizzes together for Tulips plus he has had his own t-shirt made for him as the quiz master! Our thanks also go to our lovely hosts at The Black Olive.

The evening raised an incredible 2,000TL plus we sold 700TL’s worth of Pink T-Shirts and face masks

Many thanks

Sue Tilt

0542 854 8714

Tulips/ Help Those With Cancer Association

(Kanser Hastalarina Yardim Dernegi)