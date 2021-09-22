President Tatar attended opening of the Turkish House in New York

President Ersin Tatar attended the opening ceremony of the Turkish House within the framework of his New York contacts.

According to the TRNC Presidency’s statement, in his message published on the occasion of the opening of the Turkish House, President Ersin Tatar said, “I wish the opening of the eagerly awaited New York Turkish House to be beneficial to the Motherland of Turkey, and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. I would also like to express my sincere thanks for this which has provided the opportunity to have a representative office in this magnificent building.”

President Ersin Tatar stated that he is pleased to have the TRNC representative office in the 35-storey Turkish House, which is located opposite the United Nations (UN) building in New York and was opened with a ceremony yesterday (20th September 2021).

Speaking at the opening ceremony, which was attended by the President of the Republic of Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, as well as many foreign guests, President Tatar said, “I am happy to share this happy moment.”

Source; TRNC Public Information Office